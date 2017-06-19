Metro board member says Loudoun shouldna t a shirka its Metro obligations
Will jurisdictions like Fairfax, Arlington and Alexandria go for a regional sales tax to support the region's embattled Metro rail system? Several of Metro's Virginia board members recently ducked the question and called on Loudoun County to do its part in helping finance the system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Loudoun Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri...
|41 min
|swampmudd
|136
|US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression...
|44 min
|CodeTalker
|351
|A morning's baseball drill becomes an assault o...
|20 hr
|Red Crosse
|86
|GOP Lawmakers Targeted in Ballfield Shooting Spree
|Sun
|C Kersey
|44
|Make lobbyists illegal
|Jun 16
|It gets better
|1
|Will more republicans going to be shot
|Jun 16
|It gets better
|3
|christians helped elect the ANTICHRIST
|Jun 16
|US Army Vet
|3
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC