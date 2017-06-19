Metro board member says Loudoun shoul...

Metro board member says Loudoun shouldna t a shirka its Metro obligations

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: Loudoun Times

Will jurisdictions like Fairfax, Arlington and Alexandria go for a regional sales tax to support the region's embattled Metro rail system? Several of Metro's Virginia board members recently ducked the question and called on Loudoun County to do its part in helping finance the system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Loudoun Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri... 41 min swampmudd 136
News US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression... 44 min CodeTalker 351
News A morning's baseball drill becomes an assault o... 20 hr Red Crosse 86
News GOP Lawmakers Targeted in Ballfield Shooting Spree Sun C Kersey 44
Make lobbyists illegal Jun 16 It gets better 1
Will more republicans going to be shot Jun 16 It gets better 3
christians helped elect the ANTICHRIST Jun 16 US Army Vet 3
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Syria
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,158 • Total comments across all topics: 281,888,188

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC