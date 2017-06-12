Media Advisory: Phone2Action Holds 1s...

Media Advisory: Phone2Action Holds 1st Annual Good Tech Summit to Explore Future of Digital Advocacy

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

The Good Tech Summit is bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, innovators and activists to discuss the topics of the day and the role technology is playing - and will play in the future - in initiating change. Phone2Action is the most innovative digital advocacy and engagement tech platform, connecting people with lawmakers and decision makers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression... 1 min Retribution 240
News A morning's baseball drill becomes an assault o... 1 hr Cordwainer Trout 18
News Rep. Roger Williams and Zach Barth on Alexandri... 4 hr Marine Corp Pat 1
News GOP Lawmakers Targeted in Ballfield Shooting Spree 5 hr Marine Corp Pat 8
Governor McDummy 5 hr Bert 1
News Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot at Alexandria, ... 6 hr 16 TEEN SHOTS chi... 32
News House Majority Whip shot at congressional baseb... 19 hr Macho Man 18
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,054 • Total comments across all topics: 281,776,007

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC