Media Advisory: Phone2Action Holds 1st Annual Good Tech Summit to Explore Future of Digital Advocacy
The Good Tech Summit is bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, innovators and activists to discuss the topics of the day and the role technology is playing - and will play in the future - in initiating change. Phone2Action is the most innovative digital advocacy and engagement tech platform, connecting people with lawmakers and decision makers.
