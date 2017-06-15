Leave work early on Fridays this summer? More companies say yes

According to a new survey of Fortune 1000 companies, 42% of companies now officially sanction starting the weekend early, a doubling of the percentage that offered the benefit in 2015. According to a new survey of Fortune 1000 companies, 42% of companies now officially sanction starting the weekend early, a doubling of the percentage that offered the benefit in 2015.

