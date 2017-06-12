Kim Jong Un Effectively Made Dennis Rodman a U.S. Ambassador....
There are few better illustrations for how dysfunctional U.S.-North Korea relations have become than the events of June 13. Dressed in a black tee for sponsor "Potcoin," a cryptocurrency for the global marijuana industry, NBA legend Dennis Rodman , a University of Virginia student sentenced to 15 years' hard labor for "hostile acts," was medevac'd back to the U.S. reportedly in a coma. North Korea remains for most Americans a subject of otherworldly fascination - a land of brutalist streetscapes, Stalinist iconography and a closed, collectivized society not seen since the fall of the Berlin Wall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression...
|4 min
|Trump your President
|104
|House Majority Whip shot at congressional baseb...
|13 min
|Darly314
|17
|Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot at Alexandria, ...
|1 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|28
|Government going wild
|5 hr
|It gets better
|1
|Will more republicans going to be shot
|5 hr
|It gets better
|1
|Hello why did James do it
|5 hr
|It gets better
|1
|Why did James hodgkinson do it
|5 hr
|It gets better
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC