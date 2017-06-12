Kim Jong Un Effectively Made Dennis R...

Kim Jong Un Effectively Made Dennis Rodman a U.S. Ambassador....

There are few better illustrations for how dysfunctional U.S.-North Korea relations have become than the events of June 13. Dressed in a black tee for sponsor "Potcoin," a cryptocurrency for the global marijuana industry, NBA legend Dennis Rodman , a University of Virginia student sentenced to 15 years' hard labor for "hostile acts," was medevac'd back to the U.S. reportedly in a coma. North Korea remains for most Americans a subject of otherworldly fascination - a land of brutalist streetscapes, Stalinist iconography and a closed, collectivized society not seen since the fall of the Berlin Wall.

