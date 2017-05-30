Jordan files charges in Green Beret d...

Jordan files charges in Green Beret deaths

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Kerrville native Staff Sgt. James F. Moriarty, seen in an undated photo provided Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016 by the Army Special Operations Command, was killed Friday in Jordan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Federal judge tosses out life sentences for DC ... Wed American_Infidel 5
brother sister sex (Dec '11) Wed Sherri 15
Welfare May 28 Earl 1
Fly with safety May 23 FAA 1
News Trump Nominates Callista Gingrich As Envoy Toa May 22 Geezer 12
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria May 22 grace s 75
Students walk out on Vice President May 22 Jim Biggs 2
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Gunman
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. North Korea
  5. Tornado
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,402 • Total comments across all topics: 281,466,876

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC