Injured Congressman Sought to Relax Gun Control a
This morning, a lone gunman opened fire on Congressional Republicans at an Arlington, Virginia baseball field where they were practicing for an upcoming game.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Folio Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression...
|14 min
|iamcuriousnow
|189
|A morning's baseball drill becomes an assault o...
|29 min
|Flying Bacon
|13
|Rep. Roger Williams and Zach Barth on Alexandri...
|1 hr
|Marine Corp Pat
|1
|GOP Lawmakers Targeted in Ballfield Shooting Spree
|2 hr
|Marine Corp Pat
|8
|Governor McDummy
|2 hr
|Bert
|1
|Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot at Alexandria, ...
|3 hr
|16 TEEN SHOTS chi...
|32
|House Majority Whip shot at congressional baseb...
|16 hr
|Macho Man
|18
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC