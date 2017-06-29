Inaugural Pharmacy and EHR Information Exchange A Success

On May 2, 2017, ASCP and the National Association for the Support of Long Term Care jointly hosted a successful Pharmacy and EHR Information Exchange Summit in Arlington, VA. Participants in this event included LTC pharmacy leaders from multiple provider groups and the major EHR providers, including Point Click Care, MatrixCare, Sigmacare, American HealthTech, Netsmart Technologies, HealthCare Solutions, Cantata Health, and SureScripts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Consultant Pharmacist.