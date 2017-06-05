How Mother Nature and a Pentagon Math...

How Mother Nature and a Pentagon Mathematician Created the World's Largest Instrument

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Scientific American

We use cookies to provide you with a better onsite experience. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies in accordance with our Cookie Policy .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scientific American.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Will his 72 virgins come snipped? Imam caught t... 19 hr BuildTheWall 1
Maxine Waters Jun 5 Kilroy was here 1
Three political nuts Jun 5 Kilroy was here 1
News Federal judge tosses out life sentences for DC ... May 31 American_Infidel 5
brother sister sex (Dec '11) May 31 Sherri 15
Welfare May 28 Earl 1
Fly with safety May 23 FAA 1
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,656 • Total comments across all topics: 281,654,804

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC