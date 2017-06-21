'Goat Yoga' Coming to WeWork Crystal City
Members and residents of the WeWork and WeLive in Crystal City will get to experience the wonders of the Goat Yoga craze on Friday. Real, live baby goats will be brought to the office's beer garden from 6-8 p.m. They will roam around during a yoga class, nuzzle up to participants and sometime climb on top of their backs.
