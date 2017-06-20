Former SunEdison Solar Team Lands Funding for New Venture

Summit Ridge Energy, a new solar company led by former employees of bankrupt SunEdison Inc., obtained funding to build, finance and acquire solar power plants across the U.S. New York-based Aligned Intermediary, an investment adviser focused on climate-related projects, raised capital from five members of its team and six outside backers, said Peter Davidson, its chief executive officer and a former head of a federal program that offers loan guarantees to innovative energy projects. Investors, including family offices and college endowments, and funding terms were not disclosed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.