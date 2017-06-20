Former SunEdison Solar Team Lands Funding for New Venture
Summit Ridge Energy, a new solar company led by former employees of bankrupt SunEdison Inc., obtained funding to build, finance and acquire solar power plants across the U.S. New York-based Aligned Intermediary, an investment adviser focused on climate-related projects, raised capital from five members of its team and six outside backers, said Peter Davidson, its chief executive officer and a former head of a federal program that offers loan guarantees to innovative energy projects. Investors, including family offices and college endowments, and funding terms were not disclosed.
