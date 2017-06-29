Fmr. Blue Goose Building in Ballston ...

Fmr. Blue Goose Building in Ballston Memorialized With New Sign

There's a recent addition to the site of Marymount University's new mixed-use complex at the corner of N. Glebe Road and Fairfax Drive in Ballston. In a public plaza, next to the buildings, is a sign that commemorates what stood there previously: the distinct but aesthetically controversial Blue Goose building, which was demolished in 2015 .

