Fmr. Blue Goose Building in Ballston Memorialized With New Sign
There's a recent addition to the site of Marymount University's new mixed-use complex at the corner of N. Glebe Road and Fairfax Drive in Ballston. In a public plaza, next to the buildings, is a sign that commemorates what stood there previously: the distinct but aesthetically controversial Blue Goose building, which was demolished in 2015 .
