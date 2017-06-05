Flag Officer Announcement
Navy Rear Adm. Ann M. Burkhardt for appointment to the rank of rear admiral. Burkhardt is currently serving as director, Department of Defense, Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office, Arlington, Virginia.
