Fireworks Stands Now Open in Arlington
For those who want to ring in Independence Day with some backyard pyrotechnics, at least two fireworks stands are now open in Arlington. With the Fourth of July a week away, stands along Columbia Pike and Lee Highway are offering various types of sparklers, whirligigs and other fireworks that are legal in Virginia .
