Fentress Architects Awarded 9/11 Pentagon Memorial Visitor Education Center in Arlington, VA

Washington, D.C., June 15, 2017 -- The Pentagon Memorial Fund recently announced the selection of Fentress Architects, as the architect for the 9/11 Pentagon Memorial Visitor Education Center in Arlington, Virginia. The VEC will be the companion visitor center to the existing memorial that memorializes the 184 lives lost during the tragic events of September 11, 2001, when American Airlines Flight 77, traveling from Dulles International Airport to Los Angeles was hijacked and crashed into the Pentagon.

