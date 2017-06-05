DEA warns police of accidental overdose risks in drug fight
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, center, arrives at a news conference to speak about the dangers of fentanyl, at DEA Headquarters in Arlington Va., Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein speaks about the dangers of fentanyl, at DEA Headquarters in Arlington Va., Tuesday, June 6, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maxine Waters
|Mon
|Kilroy was here
|1
|Three political nuts
|Mon
|Kilroy was here
|1
|Federal judge tosses out life sentences for DC ...
|May 31
|American_Infidel
|5
|brother sister sex (Dec '11)
|May 31
|Sherri
|15
|Welfare
|May 28
|Earl
|1
|Fly with safety
|May 23
|FAA
|1
|Trump Nominates Callista Gingrich As Envoy Toa
|May 22
|Geezer
|12
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC