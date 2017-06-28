Crime Report: Indecent Exposure Arrest in Ballston
A 40-year-old Arlington resident was arrested on indecent exposure charges Tuesday night. The arrest follows a number of such flashing incidents in Arlington over the past month, though it's unclear if the past incidents are in any way connected with this latest one.
