County Manager Recommends Lighting Williamsburg Fields

Arlington County Manager Mark Schwartz is recommending lighting two synthetic turf Williamsburg fields with shielded LED lights that could be dimmed during evening play. He also is recommending other mitigation efforts, such as an on-site field monitor and leaving lights on no later than 9:45 pm, in recognition of community concerns.

