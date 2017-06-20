Congressman Scalise upgraded to serious condition, speaks with family
Congressman Steve Scalise has been upgraded to serious condition at MedStar Washington Hospital, as the Majority Whip continues to show improvement. Scalise was injured Wednesday after being shot in Arlington, Virginia while practicing for the Annual Congressional Baseball game.
