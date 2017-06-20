Congressman Scalise upgraded to serio...

Congressman Scalise upgraded to serious condition, speaks with family

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: WLOX-TV Biloxi

Congressman Steve Scalise has been upgraded to serious condition at MedStar Washington Hospital, as the Majority Whip continues to show improvement. Scalise was injured Wednesday after being shot in Arlington, Virginia while practicing for the Annual Congressional Baseball game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression... 29 min spocko 352
News Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri... 54 min spud 140
News A morning's baseball drill becomes an assault o... Mon Red Crosse 86
News GOP Lawmakers Targeted in Ballfield Shooting Spree Sun C Kersey 44
Make lobbyists illegal Jun 16 It gets better 1
Will more republicans going to be shot Jun 16 It gets better 3
christians helped elect the ANTICHRIST Jun 16 US Army Vet 3
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,328 • Total comments across all topics: 281,892,715

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC