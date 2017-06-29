Climate risk disclosure recommendatio...

Climate risk disclosure recommendations released

22 hrs ago Read more: Business Insurance

The Financial Stability Board's Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures - at the request of the G-20 nations - released a set of recommendations to guide companies in assessing the material risks climate change poses to their operations and develop plans to mitigate these risks. The recommendations cover four core elements: governance, strategy, risk management and metrics and targets.

