Climate risk disclosure recommendations released
The Financial Stability Board's Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures - at the request of the G-20 nations - released a set of recommendations to guide companies in assessing the material risks climate change poses to their operations and develop plans to mitigate these risks. The recommendations cover four core elements: governance, strategy, risk management and metrics and targets.
