Changing faces of TAPS, families stricken by military combat loss & suicide
Yvette Harris, and her nephew Randy Thornton place notes on the TAPS Family Tree which features pictures of her late sons inside the Crystal Gateway Marriott May 26 during the 23rd National Military Survivor Seminar. Randy Thornton places a note next to the photo of his cousin, Jeremy Harris, a Marine, who died in late 2016.
