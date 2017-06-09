Cast Announced for the Mark of Cain at Synetic Theater

A newly devised work, Synetic Theater's The Mark of Cain is a neo-surrealist distillation of human history, seen through the eyes of Cain, the world's first criminal. The Mark of Cain will be playing in Arlington from July 19 through August 13. As Cain makes his bloody 'mark' in every corner of the world, we see that the conflict between progress and morality are ever present--a function of humanity's need to create civilization through uncivilized means and attempt to touch the face of God.

