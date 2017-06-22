BlerDCon runs next weekend in Arlington
BlerDCon, an inclusive nerd convention for people of color, is at Hyatt Crystal City on The convention will feature vendors, cosplayers and celebrity guests. LGBT HQ will be a part of the convention and will feature two LGBT panels, Men of Cosplay and LGBT Responsibility in Comics and Pop Culture.
