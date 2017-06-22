BlerDCon runs next weekend in Arlington

19 hrs ago Read more: Washington Blade

BlerDCon, an inclusive nerd convention for people of color, is at Hyatt Crystal City on The convention will feature vendors, cosplayers and celebrity guests. LGBT HQ will be a part of the convention and will feature two LGBT panels, Men of Cosplay and LGBT Responsibility in Comics and Pop Culture.

