Benita M. Dodd: Can we all just get along?
What connection do air conditioning, airlines and education have with today's overheated political climate? Each has contributed to the lack of understanding, empathy and tolerance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression...
|2 hr
|Frogface Kate
|443
|Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri...
|9 hr
|slick willie expl...
|178
|usaid to foreign countries
|Sun
|US Taxpayer
|2
|USAID to El Salvador
|Sun
|US Taxpayer
|1
|GOP Lawmakers Targeted in Ballfield Shooting Spree
|Jun 25
|huntcoyotes
|58
|House panel moves to up funding for US Capitol ...
|Jun 25
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|2
|Health care
|Jun 24
|Bert
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC