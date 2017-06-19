Beach & Bay Cottage Tour Sneak Peek No. 8 - Salt Pond retreat

When the owners of this home moved from Arlington, Va., and made the transition to become full-time Bethany Beach-area residents last year, the owner began the process of transforming their beach home into their permanent residence. Her aim was to keep the home light and airy but still homey and comfortable, warmed by darker wood tones that reflect their former life but softened by a palette of blue and tan to reflect their new life at the beach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Coastal Point.