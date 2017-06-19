Beach & Bay Cottage Tour Sneak Peek N...

Beach & Bay Cottage Tour Sneak Peek No. 8 - Salt Pond retreat

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Coastal Point

When the owners of this home moved from Arlington, Va., and made the transition to become full-time Bethany Beach-area residents last year, the owner began the process of transforming their beach home into their permanent residence. Her aim was to keep the home light and airy but still homey and comfortable, warmed by darker wood tones that reflect their former life but softened by a palette of blue and tan to reflect their new life at the beach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Coastal Point.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression... 14 hr fingers mcgurke 426
News GOP Lawmakers Targeted in Ballfield Shooting Spree 16 hr fingers mcgurke 52
News Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri... Thu only 164
Debbie Dingle (D) Chicago Wed Demetrius 1
Will more republicans going to be shot Jun 20 Bert 4
News A morning's baseball drill becomes an assault o... Jun 19 Red Crosse 86
Make lobbyists illegal Jun 16 It gets better 1
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,988 • Total comments across all topics: 281,963,938

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC