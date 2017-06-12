Army Opts Out of Land Exchange with A...

Army Opts Out of Land Exchange with Arlington County

The U.S. Army has informed Arlington County that it will no longer pursue a land exchange with the County. The Army has said it will use the entire former Navy Annex site, along Columbia Pike, to expand Arlington National Cemetery.

