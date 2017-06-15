Army Backs Out of Land Swap For Arlington Nat'l Cemetery Expansion
The U.S. Army has decided against pursuing a land swap with Arlington County as part of its plan to expand Arlington National Cemetery. Instead, the Army announced it will use all the former Navy Annex site along Columbia Pike for the cemetery's expansion.
