Arlington man cited after boat runs a...

Arlington man cited after boat runs aground in Sinepuxent Bay

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WMDT

Maryland Natural Resources Police say that they received a call on Sunday morning about a boat hard aground on a section of marsh just south of Snug Harbor in Sinepuxent Bay. Police say a caller reported that the boat was full and the vessel lights were flashing on and off.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression... 48 min slick willie expl... 459
News Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri... 17 hr slick willie expl... 178
usaid to foreign countries Sun US Taxpayer 2
USAID to El Salvador Sun US Taxpayer 1
News GOP Lawmakers Targeted in Ballfield Shooting Spree Jun 25 huntcoyotes 58
News House panel moves to up funding for US Capitol ... Jun 25 L Craig s Hush Pu... 2
Health care Jun 24 Bert 1
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,470 • Total comments across all topics: 282,091,199

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC