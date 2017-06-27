Arlington man cited after boat runs aground in Sinepuxent Bay
Maryland Natural Resources Police say that they received a call on Sunday morning about a boat hard aground on a section of marsh just south of Snug Harbor in Sinepuxent Bay. Police say a caller reported that the boat was full and the vessel lights were flashing on and off.
