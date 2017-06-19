Arlington firm says its data leak of millions of voters occurred 'without our knowledge'
An Arlington-based data firm has dominated headlines after it unintentionally leaked the personal information of almost every registered American voter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression...
|1 hr
|spocko
|346
|Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri...
|2 hr
|Donna A
|119
|A morning's baseball drill becomes an assault o...
|6 hr
|Red Crosse
|86
|GOP Lawmakers Targeted in Ballfield Shooting Spree
|17 hr
|C Kersey
|44
|Make lobbyists illegal
|Fri
|It gets better
|1
|Will more republicans going to be shot
|Fri
|It gets better
|3
|christians helped elect the ANTICHRIST
|Jun 16
|US Army Vet
|3
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC