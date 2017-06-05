Arlington County Reaffirms Commitment to Climate Action

Arlington County supports the Mayors National Climate Action Agenda and the commitment of communities across the nation to uphold the Paris Agreement Goals under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. "Arlington stands with communities across our nation and around the globe who recognize that climate change is real and that we must, both on the local and on the global level, meet its adverse effects with strong, effective action," said Arlington County Board Chair Jay Fisette.

