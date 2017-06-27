Arlington County Board Chair Highligh...

Arlington County Board Chair Highlights 20 Years of Progress

Arlington County Board Chair Jay Fisette today cited increasing funding needs for Metro and Arlington Public Schools as the biggest challenges facing the County, in remarks made during his "State of the County" speech at an event hosted by the Arlington Chamber of Commerce. If a funding mechanism for Metro is not in place by next spring Virginia's "local jurisdictions will be in a bad way," Fisette warned.

