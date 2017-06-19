Acquires Minority Interest in Freshly

ARLINGTON, Va., June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- NestlA© USA today announced that it has acquired a minority interest in Freshly, a leading provider of Direct-to-Consumer healthy prepared meals, which currently supplies consumers in 28 states with weekly shipments of meals.

