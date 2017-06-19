Accident claims increase in legalized...

Accident claims increase in legalized marijuana states: Study

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Business Insurance

A new study has found an increase in accident insurance claims in three states that allow people to smoke or consume marijuana legally. The number of vehicle collisions reported to insurance companies in Colorado, Oregon and Washington is 3% higher than what would have been expected if those states had not made it legal to buy marijuana, according to a Arlington, Virginia-based Highway Loss Data Institute study released on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Insurance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GOP Lawmakers Targeted in Ballfield Shooting Spree 13 hr Mothra 55
News House panel moves to up funding for US Capitol ... 21 hr Bryan Fischer s H... 1
Health care Sat Bert 1
Nancy Pelosi Sat Donald Rasmussen 1
News US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression... Thu fingers mcgurke 426
News Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri... Jun 22 only 164
Debbie Dingle (D) Chicago Jun 21 Demetrius 1
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,617 • Total comments across all topics: 282,013,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC