Accident claims increase in legalized marijuana states: Study
A new study has found an increase in accident insurance claims in three states that allow people to smoke or consume marijuana legally. The number of vehicle collisions reported to insurance companies in Colorado, Oregon and Washington is 3% higher than what would have been expected if those states had not made it legal to buy marijuana, according to a Arlington, Virginia-based Highway Loss Data Institute study released on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Insurance.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP Lawmakers Targeted in Ballfield Shooting Spree
|13 hr
|Mothra
|55
|House panel moves to up funding for US Capitol ...
|21 hr
|Bryan Fischer s H...
|1
|Health care
|Sat
|Bert
|1
|Nancy Pelosi
|Sat
|Donald Rasmussen
|1
|US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression...
|Thu
|fingers mcgurke
|426
|Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri...
|Jun 22
|only
|164
|Debbie Dingle (D) Chicago
|Jun 21
|Demetrius
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC