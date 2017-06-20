a Grizzly is back (sort of)! Independent fly fishing shop returning to D.C. area.
Social networks of anglers around the DMV have been abuzz for the past few weeks at the news that one of the region's most recognizable fly fishing characters, David "Grizzly" Lambert, had resurfaced in the fishing world.
