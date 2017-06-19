5The parenting lessons I learned from my dying child

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events I hoisted my daughter off the pavement, perching her on my hip as I brushed the silky gold strands of hair from her eyes. At 3, Hannah was already getting too big for me to carry this way, but I needed her reassuring heft to ground me for the conversation we were about to have.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.