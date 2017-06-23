23 yearsone day at a time

23 yearsone day at a time

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Capitol Hill Blue

Today, as I have done on June 6 of the 22 previous years, I will face a group of people - some that I know, others I have not seen for a while and still others I'm meeting for the first time - and I will say, in a clear, unhesitating voice: "My name is Doug and I'm an alcoholic. I've been sober for 23 years as of today."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capitol Hill Blue.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Maxine Waters Mon Kilroy was here 1
Three political nuts Mon Kilroy was here 1
News Federal judge tosses out life sentences for DC ... May 31 American_Infidel 5
brother sister sex (Dec '11) May 31 Sherri 15
Welfare May 28 Earl 1
Fly with safety May 23 FAA 1
News Trump Nominates Callista Gingrich As Envoy Toa May 22 Geezer 12
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,623 • Total comments across all topics: 281,562,352

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC