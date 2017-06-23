23 yearsone day at a time
Today, as I have done on June 6 of the 22 previous years, I will face a group of people - some that I know, others I have not seen for a while and still others I'm meeting for the first time - and I will say, in a clear, unhesitating voice: "My name is Doug and I'm an alcoholic. I've been sober for 23 years as of today."
