2017 Mazda CX-9 Earns Top Safety Pick+ Award [video]
The 2017 Mazda CX-9, a midsize SUV, qualifies for the top award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, thanks to across-the-board good crashworthiness ratings, a superior-rated front crash prevention system and acceptable-rated headlights. Arlington, VA - infoZine - To earn the 2017 Top Safety Pick+ award, a vehicle must have good ratings in the small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests.
