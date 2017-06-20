2017 Mazda CX-9 Earns Top Safety Pick...

2017 Mazda CX-9 Earns Top Safety Pick+ Award [video]

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 17 Read more: Kansas City InfoZine

The 2017 Mazda CX-9, a midsize SUV, qualifies for the top award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, thanks to across-the-board good crashworthiness ratings, a superior-rated front crash prevention system and acceptable-rated headlights. Arlington, VA - infoZine - To earn the 2017 Top Safety Pick+ award, a vehicle must have good ratings in the small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City InfoZine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri... 49 min slick willie expl... 134
News US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression... 1 hr fingers mcgurke 349
News A morning's baseball drill becomes an assault o... 12 hr Red Crosse 86
News GOP Lawmakers Targeted in Ballfield Shooting Spree Sun C Kersey 44
Make lobbyists illegal Jun 16 It gets better 1
Will more republicans going to be shot Jun 16 It gets better 3
christians helped elect the ANTICHRIST Jun 16 US Army Vet 3
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Cuba
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. North Korea
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Recession
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,743 • Total comments across all topics: 281,880,606

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC