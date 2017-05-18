Why - Net Neutrality' Stirs Such Passion

Why - Net Neutrality' Stirs Such Passion

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Wall Street Journal

Protesters from the far-left group Popular Resistance have swarmed the Arlington, Va., street where Ajit Pai lives, placing pamphlets with his face on his neighbors' front doors. "Have you seen this man?" the flyers ask, stating that Mr. Pai-"Age 44 / Height 6'1" / Weight 200"-is "trying to destroy net neutrality."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wall Street Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump Nominates Callista Gingrich As Envoy Toa 17 hr anonymous 10
John Mcain 18 hr patriot 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria 18 hr Ahowa015 74
News Does Trump have us all fooled with his anti-Isl... Sat Cabbage 24
Divert foreign aid May 17 Bert Wytheville 1
Elijah Cummings May 17 John Doe CITIZEN 1
Nancy Pelosi May 17 Bert Prillman 1
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,572 • Total comments across all topics: 281,196,929

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC