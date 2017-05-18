Why - Net Neutrality' Stirs Such Passion

Protesters from the far-left group Popular Resistance have swarmed the Arlington, Va., street where Ajit Pai lives, placing pamphlets with his face on his neighbors' front doors. "Have you seen this man?" the flyers ask, stating that Mr. Pai-"Age 44 / Height 6'1" / Weight 200"-is "trying to destroy net neutrality."

