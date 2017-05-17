View Press Release

Average ticket prices are up approximately $20 from April 2016. The consolidated dollar value of airline tickets sold by U.S.-based travel agencies increased 1.3 percent in April as compared to 2016, totaling $7.8 billion vs. $7.7. The number of passenger trips* settled by ARC for U.S. travel agencies decreased only 0.5 percent to 22,997,000 compared to nearly 23,107,000 in April 2016.

