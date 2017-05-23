UMT Report: Innovative, Challenging, and Rewarding Online Programs...

UMT's tuition is 38% cheaper than the national average private 4-year colleges and 49% cheaper than the average Virginia tuition for 4-year colleges." ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US, May 22, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- A report by CollegeCalc in 2017 shows that UMT 's tuition is 38% cheaper than the national average private 4-year colleges and 49% cheaper than the average Virginia tuition for 4-year colleges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.