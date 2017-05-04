U.S. Senate Approves Funds For 2,500 More Afghan Special Immigrant Visas

U.S. Army Captain Matt Zeller sits with translator Janis Shenwari, whom he credits for saving his life in a firefight in Afghanistan in November 2008, during an interview in November 2013 in Arlington, Virginia. The U.S. Senate has approved the funding of 2,500 additional immigrant visas for Afghan interpreters and support staff who have helped U.S. troops and government officials in Afghanistan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.