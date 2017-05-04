U.S. Senate Approves Funds For 2,500 ...

U.S. Senate Approves Funds For 2,500 More Afghan Special Immigrant Visas

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Weekday Magazine

U.S. Army Captain Matt Zeller sits with translator Janis Shenwari, whom he credits for saving his life in a firefight in Afghanistan in November 2008, during an interview in November 2013 in Arlington, Virginia. The U.S. Senate has approved the funding of 2,500 additional immigrant visas for Afghan interpreters and support staff who have helped U.S. troops and government officials in Afghanistan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria 45 min Melissa Carol 72
Bovine May 3 Patriotic Citizen 2
News Does Trump have us all fooled with his anti-Isl... May 3 Patriotic Citizen 20
Health Care May 3 Patriotic Citizen 1
Maxine Waters is a kook @ liar May 1 Gilbert Moore 2
Maxine Waters May 1 Gilbert Moore 1
Elijah Cummings needs to face ethics committee. May 1 Truby 1
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,507 • Total comments across all topics: 280,800,982

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC