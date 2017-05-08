Trump Russia Grand Jury Investigation Confirmed: Online Reports Prove True As Subpoenas Handed Down
In recent weeks, reports appeared on social media from a "Washington Insider" claiming to have sources telling him that a grand jury investigation into the Donald Trump connections to Russia was underway. In fact, former White House staffer under President Bill Clinton Claude Taylor said there were two grand jury investigations, number he later revised upward.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bovine
|Mon
|Elsie
|3
|Elizabeth Warren
|May 6
|Reverend Write
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|May 5
|Melissa Carol
|72
|Does Trump have us all fooled with his anti-Isl...
|May 3
|Patriotic Citizen
|20
|Health Care
|May 3
|Patriotic Citizen
|1
|Maxine Waters is a kook @ liar
|May 1
|Gilbert Moore
|2
|Maxine Waters
|May 1
|Gilbert Moore
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC