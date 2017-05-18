Trump picks Callista Gingrich as US ambassador to the Vatican

Gingrich, who is Catholic, is the wife of former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, whom Trump had considered as his running mate before ultimately opting for then-Indiana Gov. Mike Pence. The White House touted her membership in the choir of the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C., in announcing her role.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.