Trump picks Callista Gingrich as US a...

Trump picks Callista Gingrich as US ambassador to the Vatican

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Washington Examiner

Gingrich, who is Catholic, is the wife of former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, whom Trump had considered as his running mate before ultimately opting for then-Indiana Gov. Mike Pence. The White House touted her membership in the choir of the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C., in announcing her role.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Does Trump have us all fooled with his anti-Isl... Thu Rabbeen Al Jihad 22
Divert foreign aid May 17 Bert Wytheville 1
Elijah Cummings May 17 John Doe CITIZEN 1
Nancy Pelosi May 17 Bert Prillman 1
Update from My Personal Journal/Correspondence ... May 17 Patricia_McGurk 1
President Trump May 16 Citizen 1
News paper reporters cannot be trusted May 16 Citizens 1
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,385 • Total comments across all topics: 281,149,997

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC