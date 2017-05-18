Trump nominates Callista Gingrich as envoy to the Vatican
President Donald Trump says he will nominate the wife of former House Speaker Newt Gingrich as his ambassador to the Vatican. Callista Gingrich has been the president and CEO of Gingrich Productions, a multimedia production and consulting company in Arlington, Virginia, since 2007.
