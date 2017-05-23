Top Public and Private Sector Grid an...

Top Public and Private Sector Grid and Cybersecurity Experts Share Solutions

Bringing together these experts on cybersecurity and grid resiliency and our Leaders in Energy professional community helps create a safer, brighter future for us all." ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, USA, May 23, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Berlin-based author of the techno-cyber thriller "Blackout" Marc Elsberg and panelists on cyber and grid resiliency will speak at the Leaders in Energy Forum on Thursday, June 1, 2017, 6:00pm through 8:30pm at the Make Offices Clarendon, 3100 Clarendon Blvd., #200 Arlington, VA.

