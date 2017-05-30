The Woman Behind the Only National Me...

The Woman Behind the Only National Memorial for Female Vets

Thursday May 25

Thirty years after being sent to Vietnam without weapons training, Wilma Vaught started collecting stories of women's military history. WATCH: The Women In Military Service For America Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery is the only major national memorial honoring U.S. servicewomen.

