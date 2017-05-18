The Latest: Turkish melee in Washington left injuries, shock
Those are some of the injuries demonstrators say they suffered after being beaten by members of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's security detail. The clash happened outside the Turkish ambassador's residence in Washington on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Trump have us all fooled with his anti-Isl...
|Thu
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|22
|Divert foreign aid
|May 17
|Bert Wytheville
|1
|Elijah Cummings
|May 17
|John Doe CITIZEN
|1
|Nancy Pelosi
|May 17
|Bert Prillman
|1
|Update from My Personal Journal/Correspondence ...
|May 17
|Patricia_McGurk
|1
|President Trump
|May 16
|Citizen
|1
|News paper reporters cannot be trusted
|May 16
|Citizens
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC