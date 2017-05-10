The Benefits of Side Underride Guards...

The Benefits of Side Underride Guards for Semitrailers [video]

Strong underride guards on the rear of tractor-trailers have proven effective in preventing underride in crash tests conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. Now, new IIHS tests show how a well-built guard can prevent a passenger vehicle from sliding beneath the side of a semitrailer.

