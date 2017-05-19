Taste of Arlington Will Close Roads This Weekend
The outdoor event spans Wilson Blvd from N. Randolph Street to N. Nelson Street, and this year will include more than 50 restaurants, live music and food trucks. Tickets are still available online , or can be bought on the door.
