Stars from NBCs Hit Show ?This Is Us Join the USO, the Force Behind...
Arlington, VA., May 24, 2017 -- On a mission to help the USO keep service members connected to family, home and country, the cast of ?This Is Us visited more than 250 soldiers, Marines, airmen and their families. The event, which took place at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey, came complete with handshakes, hugs and expressions of thanks by ?This Is Us stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Chris Sullivan and Susan Kelechi Watson , who spent the day touring military units and dining with service members.
