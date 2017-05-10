Scary crash tests prove truck side gu...

Scary crash tests prove truck side guards work

8 hrs ago

Arlington, Virginia - Underride guards on the back end of big trucks and semi-trailers are nothing new; they've been proven effective in preventing cars from diving under the edge of the load bed and shearing off the roof. Now the US Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has begun evaluating side underride guard for big rigs - and the results are dramatic.

